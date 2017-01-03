Jenna Jameson Goes on Anti-Muslim Twitter Rant - Says Critics Can...
Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson took to Twitter to unleash a slew of insults against Islam - and capped them by telling critics they can "kiss my beautiful Jewish ass." The 42-year-old, who converted to Judaism after marrying jeweler Lior Bitton, began by sharing a video outlining verses in the Quran that focus on Jews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|DaniEl
|507,122
|The most despised poster
|16 min
|William Calley
|47
|america's birth defect - racism
|20 min
|Bitchslap Teas turd
|8
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|1 hr
|Joel
|1,189
|Islam is a disease of the mind (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Joel
|6
|To Scent, Riyan, Sarah, Defend islam, Alen, Muz... (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Longing for fresh...
|287
|Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll...
|1 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|7
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC