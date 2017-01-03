Jenna Jameson Goes on Anti-Muslim Twi...

Jenna Jameson Goes on Anti-Muslim Twitter Rant - Says Critics Can...

Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson took to Twitter to unleash a slew of insults against Islam - and capped them by telling critics they can "kiss my beautiful Jewish ass." The 42-year-old, who converted to Judaism after marrying jeweler Lior Bitton, began by sharing a video outlining verses in the Quran that focus on Jews.

