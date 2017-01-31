Jenna Bush Hager cites George W. Bush's 2001 speech at Islamic Center of Washington

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager responded to the current political controversy around President Donald Trump 's executive order banning travel from seven majority Muslim countries to the U.S. with a tweet Tuesday. "'This is not the America I know'a just a reminder this am to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions," Hager shared in a tweet with her father's speech.

