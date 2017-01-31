Jenna Bush Hager cites George W. Bush's 2001 speech at Islamic Center of Washington
Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager responded to the current political controversy around President Donald Trump 's executive order banning travel from seven majority Muslim countries to the U.S. with a tweet Tuesday. "'This is not the America I know'a just a reminder this am to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions," Hager shared in a tweet with her father's speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|2 min
|number four
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|number four
|510,002
|The Christian God loves sexual immorality
|10 min
|Lee Yung
|22
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|18 min
|Chief pole smoker
|40
|German Muslim says:
|19 min
|Chief pole smoker
|7
|GO Trump GO
|20 min
|Chief pole smoker
|5
|Alright, Muslims Do Stink. But What Should an E... (Oct '11)
|22 min
|Chief pole smoker
|72
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|4 hr
|Brexit
|146
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC