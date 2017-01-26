'I've found him at last, but dead'
In the silence of nights, Lutfar Rahman prayed and hoped to see his only son alive, hear him call "baba" since he went missing in October, 2015. Then the worst nightmare came true on Monday as he learnt his DNA matched that of an unclaimed body recovered from the Buriganga river two days after his son disappeared.
