Islamic State rule sparks a backlash against Islam
There are 2 comments on the The Nation story from 14 hrs ago, titled Islamic State rule sparks a backlash against Islam. In it, The Nation reports that:
In recaptured areas of Mosul, the extreme interpretation of Islam that jihadists forced on the local population for more than two years has sparked a backlash against religious observance. After the Islamic State group seized the city in June 2014, it made prayers compulsory for people who were outside their homes, banned smoking, mandated beards for men and veils for women, smashed artefacts it said were idolatrous, publicly executed homosexuals and cut off the hands of thieves.
#1
This thread is vital. It proves that ISIS = Pure islam and exposes islam.
And this is precisely why no one will comment on this thread. We don't want to expose islam now, do we? Let us go and comment on threads that help muslims. Not on this one, no. Nothing to see here.
Malvern, South Africa
#2
Worldwide Islam?
Revelation 20:4 Then I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received his mark on their foreheads or on their hands. And they lived and reigned with Christ for a thousand years.
God knows how to get our attention.
Matthew 24:21
21 For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be.
