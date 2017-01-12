Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party founded by ex-Nazis
There are 2 comments on the Juan Cole story from 14 hrs ago, titled Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party founded by ex-Nazis. In it, Juan Cole reports that:
As the vortex of right-wing populism courses through Europe, Austria is no stranger to such discourse: the head of its far-right Freedom Party said Saturday that there should be a complete ban on "fascistic Islam." Heinz Christian Strache told a crowd in the city of Salzburg that there should be a ban on Muslim symbols in the country, just as there are Austrian laws banning Nazi symbols.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Juan Cole.
|
London, UK
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Islam has the imperative to overthrow the government of austria and all other secular governments in the world and replace them with islamic law, sharia. This is sedition and this alone is justification enough to outlaw islam.
Google islamism - Millions upon millions of muslims are doing just this - They are working toward implementing islamic values, islamic norms and islamic law on societies all over the world, and removing the non-islamic governments. Just google it and see.
|
London, UK
|
#2 4 hrs ago
It is not a far right party. Izlam is as far right as it is possible to be. Muslims worship a racist, rapist, megalomaniac fuhrer.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Hindus drink cow urine as medicine?
|2 min
|Khan
|3
|Why do Hindus eat cow shit?
|8 min
|Khan
|12
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|15 min
|DaniEl
|507,721
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|49 min
|Bible Believer
|5
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,355
|the most hateful poster on this forum is (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|TEAM TROLL
|223
|Why do most people despise Americans so much? (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|TEAM TROLL
|21
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC