There are on the Juan Cole story from 14 hrs ago, titled Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party founded by ex-Nazis. In it, Juan Cole reports that:

As the vortex of right-wing populism courses through Europe, Austria is no stranger to such discourse: the head of its far-right Freedom Party said Saturday that there should be a complete ban on "fascistic Islam." Heinz Christian Strache told a crowd in the city of Salzburg that there should be a ban on Muslim symbols in the country, just as there are Austrian laws banning Nazi symbols.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Juan Cole.