Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeated? Prof. Daniel Pipes
Daniel Pipes is president and founder of the Middle East Forum, author of 12 books, several books, president of the Middle East Forum, is considered one of the world's foremost analysts on the Middle East and Muslim history. He warned of militant Islam's war with the USA years before 9.11 and called Arafat's bluff at Oslo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Very cute cute pe...
|507,758
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|17 min
|Neville Thompson
|256,350
|What Jesus Said About Muslims
|1 hr
|Kinnaman
|1
|Why do Hindus eat cow shit?
|1 hr
|Marco the atheist
|2
|Fall of Dabiq has proved Isis and Hadiths wrong.
|3 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|1
|Donald Trump seems the man to Trump Muslims. (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|56
|Why Hindus drink cow urine as medicine?
|5 hr
|Khan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC