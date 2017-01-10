Indonesians seek to challenge Jawi
KUALA LUMPUR: Four IndoneA sians are seeking to challenge a charge that they have falsely declared one Zubir Amir as Imam Mahdi. In Islam, Imam Mahdi is the messiah prophesied to come at the time of the last judgment to save mankind and the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosques to be banned in Germany
|15 min
|Ban islam
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|fyrro
|507,457
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|17 min
|Brexit
|2
|Bernie Sanders - a great American leader
|22 min
|Brexit
|5
|Charlie Hebdo resignation
|25 min
|Yaamen
|2
|Izlamic misogyny
|38 min
|Yaamen
|2
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|1 hr
|Yaamen
|26
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Thinking
|256,297
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC