Indonesians seek to challenge Jawi

Indonesians seek to challenge Jawi

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Four IndoneA sians are seeking to challenge a charge that they have falsely declared one Zubir Amir as Imam Mahdi. In Islam, Imam Mahdi is the messiah prophesied to come at the time of the last judgment to save mankind and the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mosques to be banned in Germany 15 min Ban islam 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min fyrro 507,457
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... 17 min Brexit 2
Bernie Sanders - a great American leader 22 min Brexit 5
Charlie Hebdo resignation 25 min Yaamen 2
Izlamic misogyny 38 min Yaamen 2
Lawrence of Arabia knew it.. 1 hr Yaamen 26
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Thinking 256,297
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC