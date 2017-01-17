Indonesian police question Islamist l...

Indonesian police question Islamist leader as authorities warn over extremism

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Wednesday said they were investigating whether the controversial leader of a hardline Islamist group insulted the country's secular state ideology, as concern grows over the clout of fundamentalist groups. National police chief Tito Karnavian has warned against creeping Islamic extremism in the country of 250 million, home to dozens of religious and ethnic groups, and where the vast majority of citizens practice a moderate form of Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 40 min loveismygoal 507,937
Why do most people dispise muslims so much? 53 min Pick one 1
Canadian woman kidnapped, gang-raped by muslims 1 hr Faith is Mentally... 2
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr yehoshooah adam 256,385
Poll Why do most people despise Americans so much? (Feb '15) 2 hr TOMMEX GOFUNDME fail 22
Muhammad called Jesus an ape & a swine 2 hr TOMMEX GOFUNDME fail 12
why prophet mohammad having sex with a dead woman? (Aug '09) 2 hr The Truth 314
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 2 hr TOMMEX FOFUND ME ... 1,198
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC