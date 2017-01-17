Indonesian police question Islamist leader as authorities warn over extremism
JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Wednesday said they were investigating whether the controversial leader of a hardline Islamist group insulted the country's secular state ideology, as concern grows over the clout of fundamentalist groups. National police chief Tito Karnavian has warned against creeping Islamic extremism in the country of 250 million, home to dozens of religious and ethnic groups, and where the vast majority of citizens practice a moderate form of Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|40 min
|loveismygoal
|507,937
|Why do most people dispise muslims so much?
|53 min
|Pick one
|1
|Canadian woman kidnapped, gang-raped by muslims
|1 hr
|Faith is Mentally...
|2
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,385
|Why do most people despise Americans so much? (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|TOMMEX GOFUNDME fail
|22
|Muhammad called Jesus an ape & a swine
|2 hr
|TOMMEX GOFUNDME fail
|12
|why prophet mohammad having sex with a dead woman? (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|The Truth
|314
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|2 hr
|TOMMEX FOFUND ME ...
|1,198
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC