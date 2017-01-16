In Trump Era, Young Muslims Question ...

In Trump Era, Young Muslims Question Respectability Politics of Mosques

There are 5 comments on the Religion Dispatched story from 8 hrs ago, titled In Trump Era, Young Muslims Question Respectability Politics of Mosques. In it, Religion Dispatched reports that:

Possibly this week, President Trump might sign yet another executive order, this time restricting entry to the United States from majority Muslim countries [read a draft obtained by HuffPo here ]. This, on the heels of the executive orders he just signed to ramp up immigration enforcement and enable the building of the U.S.-Mexico border wall he promised during his campaign.

#1 7 hrs ago
Why is it so difficult for muslims to understand that they are not welcome in America? We do not want them or their hateful religion among us.
America is at war. Muslims are the enemy.

#2 6 hrs ago
What a relief that the new President did that!!!

#3 6 hrs ago
Boston's Largest Mosque Preaches Destruction of America -

dailycaller com/2017/01/16/the-muslim-brot herhood-isnt-the-only-gang-in- town-2

#5 1 hr ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
Why is it so difficult for muslims to understand that they are not welcome in America? We do not want them or their hateful religion among us.
America is at war. Muslims are the enemy.
Because all muslims have a mental problem.
Read up on "cognitive dissonance", it will explain a lot of things.
I'd cover my face with a towel too if I did the things them monsters do.
