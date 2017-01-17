There are on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 13 hrs ago, titled In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe's 'super election year'. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

Dutch voters head to crunch parliamentary polls in two months time, heralding the start of a "super election year" in three of Europe's leading economies: The Netherlands, France and Germany. After the surprise Brexit result in Britain and as Donald Trump's inauguration looms on Friday in the United States, the spotlight is shifting to the continent's future political landscape.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.