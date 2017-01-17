In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set ...

In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe's 'super election year'

There are 1 comment on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 13 hrs ago, titled In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe's 'super election year'. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

Dutch voters head to crunch parliamentary polls in two months time, heralding the start of a "super election year" in three of Europe's leading economies: The Netherlands, France and Germany. After the surprise Brexit result in Britain and as Donald Trump's inauguration looms on Friday in the United States, the spotlight is shifting to the continent's future political landscape.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Brexit

London, UK

#1 8 hrs ago
Vote for Geert and get rid of Nazizlam.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Demon Finder 507,870
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 7 min Thinking 256,377
Eight Muslims Beat British Teen Unconscious 26 min Faith is mentally... 1
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 1 hr Igor Trip 1,193
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... 1 hr Marie-Luise_J 2
Support for Al Qaeda preached at largest mosque 1 hr Faith is mentally... 1
Muslim news thread 2 hr Tze Tze 22
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC