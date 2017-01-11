IKIM's 25th Anniversary Celebrations
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 -- The Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its establishment on the 18 February 2017 or 21 Jamadilawal 1438H. IKIM was established on this date and was registered as a company limited by guarantee under the Companies Act 1965.
