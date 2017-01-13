How to get comfortable with diversity

There are 5 comments on the Dallas Morning News story from 21 hrs ago, titled How to get comfortable with diversity. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:

History has shown us over and over again that communities can learn to thrive with the complexity of religious and ethnic diversity. Yet communities that undergo rapid demographic change with the arrival of new immigrants and other world religions often react with fear and hostility.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,284

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Muslim refugee or asylum seekers could go to the 56 countries which are members of the OIC.

To go to the West is also due to the fact that the should fulfil Allah's wish that the WHOLE WORLD believe in him ....

True Christian witness

Bartlesville, OK

#2 3 hrs ago
The whole world will know the true God Jehovah, when this world ruled by Satan the Devil is destroyed by the King Jesus, and the Kingdoms angelic armies of heaven, at Armageddon.

Revelation 19

Brexit

London, UK

#3 3 hrs ago
How to get comfortable with nazi racists would be a better title.
True Christian witness

Bartlesville, OK

#4 2 hrs ago
True Christian witness wrote:
The whole world will know the true God Jehovah, when this world ruled by Satan the Devil is destroyed by the King Jesus, and the Kingdoms angelic armies of heaven, at Armageddon.

Revelation 19
The people who lived in Jesus' day, and seen and listened to Jesus, most didn't believe him either, just a very few paid attention to Jesus, the majority were his followers because he spoke directly to them and showed his love for them, by healing all their maladies and feeding them.
Matthew 15: 29-31

This whole global ungodly system is going to end by means of the government of Heaven, God's Kingdom with Jesus as King. Very few people are going to survive the angelic destruction of the ungodly, the Bible says one angel destroyed 185,000 Assyrian warriors in one night, and this whole world is under the control of Satan, the god of this ungodly world.
Daniel 2: 44
2 Peter 3: 10,11

Start your personal Bible study with Jehovah's witnesses while there is still time. PLEASE LISTEN AND OBEY THE WORDS OF JESUS.... John 15: 18-20
Einstein Nukes

Pathanamthitta, India

#5 2 hrs ago
There is nothing to be comfortable with muslims around.Is there a single muslim country where % population of Non.muslims are increasing.Why? Jihadis of Satan believe in killing, raping converting non.muslims for their God. If Britain is 20% Hindu, Buddhist, Jew with less than 0.1 %Muslims then it would be a far safer place with true cultural diversity.
