How possible man to be rich enough and claiming to be a leader? J Salik

Islamabad: January 24, 2017. Convener World Minorities Alliance and Organizer Awami Maseeha Party Mr. J Salik said that leaders need to change their attitudes because we haven't seen any rich Khalifa in the history of Islam, instead of collecting money for themselves they donated their own lives for the public service.

