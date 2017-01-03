How Muslims fell out with Muteesa I
Christian martyrs have been celebrated a lot in Uganda and their day is commemorating by hundreds of thousands. Unfortunately, little is said about the close to 100 Muslim martyrs who were killed in Namugongo This small, green painted mosque in Namugongo is all there is in memory of the Muslim martyrs.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump: Disaster to America (Oct '15)
|43 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|52
|Sex slavery in Roman empire
|2 hr
|Well Well
|12
|america's birth defect - racism
|2 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|MUQ2
|256,287
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|507,390
|I love Muslim men
|2 hr
|Well Well
|23
|ILLITERATE MoHAMmad d SON of Pagan Father ABD a...
|2 hr
|MUSLIMs R ILLTERA...
|1
|Amid unrest toward Muslims, 'Day of solidarity'...
|10 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|8
