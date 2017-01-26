Hindu caste system has created false ...

Hindu caste system has created false lineage for Muslims: Javed Akhtar

2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kolkata, Jan 27 - Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar believes it is the Hindu caste system that has forced Muslims to live under a false lineage, he said at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here on Friday. You ask an average Muslim, what is your lineage? They will say 'My great great grandfather used to sell dry fruits in Basra, Iraq'.

