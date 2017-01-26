Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Pa...

Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Yelling 'F--k Islam,' DA Says

There are 16 comments on the DNAInfo.com story from Yesterday, titled Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Yelling 'F--k Islam,' DA Says. In it, DNAInfo.com reports that:

A hijab-wearing Delta worker was kicked by a passenger at JFK Airport who yelled "f--k Islam," the Queens District Attorney said. Robin Rhodes, 57, was in the Delta Sky Club on Wednesday on his way home to Worcester, Massachusetts, from Aruba when he approached the woman while she was in her office.

Qasim Muhammad

Hanoi, Vietnam

#1 Yesterday
Praise be upon this leftist mainstream media of the west. They are our greatest allies. Do you know, how I know that islam will win?

- Non-muslims themselves will imprison this non-muslim, for attacking the muslima.

Non-muslims themselves fight for us muslims! How intelligent they are! How can islam possibly lose and not win? Inshallah, islam will prevail over the west.

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The_Prophet_Lied

Austin, TX

#2 23 hrs ago
She's probably on a reconnaissance mission for a terrorist attack later.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#3 23 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
Praise be upon this leftist mainstream media of the west. They are our greatest allies. Do you know, how I know that islam will win?

- Non-muslims themselves will imprison this non-muslim, for attacking the muslima.

Non-muslims themselves fight for us muslims! How intelligent they are! How can islam possibly lose and not win? Inshallah, islam will prevail over the west.
SalaamZ ! Q.M. As long as pious believeing muslims remain vigilant against ISIS-mongers and other infiltrateing sociopaths , A L L A H ,s - I S L A A M could very well rule the earth ! LOL! CheerZ

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Boycot muzz stores
#4 23 hrs ago
Muslims need to be made clear they're not welcome in the West.

This is going to get nastier with time going by and more and more folks understanding that MUSLIMS are the real enemies to be fought, and not Putin.

Our politicians and our police better be careful which side they take, lest another civil war breaks out ... like it's bound to happen in Merkel's Germany !

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Boycot muzz stores
#5 23 hrs ago
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! Q.M. As long as pious believeing muslims remain vigilant against ISIS-mongers and other infiltrateing sociopaths , A L L A H ,s - I S L A A M could very well rule the earth ! LOL! CheerZ
YOU are an infiltrator!
And that bicth at JFK too!

But reckoning time is fast approachinf.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Qasim Muhammad

Hanoi, Vietnam

#6 22 hrs ago
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! Q.M. As long as pious believeing muslims remain vigilant against ISIS-mongers and other infiltrateing sociopaths , A L L A H ,s - I S L A A M could very well rule the earth ! LOL! CheerZ
Walaikum salam, bro. Islam will certainly rule over the world, inshallah. And as Allah swt remarked, it is by their own hands that we will prevail over them. Just look at their system for example - They protect us, our deen, our culture, our people, by themselves, and by their own laws! They take down the non-muslims who oppose us, by themselves! It is impossible that we will lose. Islam will conquer them.

Their constitution itself gives immunity to islam, and these non-muslims cannot stop defending the same constitution, alhamdullillah! Lol! This says it all, really.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Old Pom

“Tell it as it is.”

Since: Jun 12

6,292

Toorak, Australia

#7 20 hrs ago
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! Q.M. As long as pious believeing muslims remain vigilant against ISIS-mongers and other infiltrateing sociopaths , A L L A H ,s - I S L A A M could very well rule the earth ! LOL! CheerZ
Does that mean you have disowned mad mo?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nic

Netherlands

#8 20 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
<quoted text>

Walaikum salam, bro. Islam will certainly rule over the world, inshallah. And as Allah swt remarked, it is by their own hands that we will prevail over them. Just look at their system for example - They protect us, our deen, our culture, our people, by themselves, and by their own laws! They take down the non-muslims who oppose us, by themselves! It is impossible that we will lose. Islam will conquer them.

Their constitution itself gives immunity to islam, and these non-muslims cannot stop defending the same constitution, alhamdullillah! Lol! This says it all, really.
Unfortunately you are 100% right. You are honest to admit it. As it is now it is difficult to fight against you. You are using the democratic rights, with the help of the leftists, to destroy democracy.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Muslimes R out 2 kill ya
#9 19 hrs ago
Employing a muzzscum is asking for troubles.

It looks like soon European leaders will IMPOSE quotas on companies to employ muzzrderers.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Qasim Muhammad

Hanoi, Vietnam

#10 18 hrs ago
Nic wrote:
<quoted text>
Unfortunately you are 100% right. You are honest to admit it. As it is now it is difficult to fight against you. You are using the democratic rights, with the help of the leftists, to destroy democracy.
Just to give you an example of your brilliant media - On this topix website itself, you will never, ever see news, in the news section, about muslims committing terrorism, or muslims attacking non-muslims.

But the moment non-muslims do anything to muslims, like in the article above - It is immediately posted in the news section of topix. Even pushing and shouting at muslims, is regarded as important news and posted in the news section here.

See the difference? If rarely ever, a muslim attacking non-muslim is posted, even then it is not a direct news piece, but a tangential, related news about the incident.

Non-muslims are mistaken if they think that inside their countries, they are more protected. Even inside their own countries, we are more protected than non-muslims. Islam truly is invincible, alhamdullilah.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Qasim Muhammad

Hanoi, Vietnam

#11 18 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
<quoted text>

Just to give you an example of your brilliant media - On this topix website itself, you will never, ever see news, in the news section, about muslims committing terrorism, or muslims attacking non-muslims.

But the moment non-muslims do anything to muslims, like in the article above - It is immediately posted in the news section of topix. Even pushing and shouting at muslims, is regarded as important news and posted in the news section here.

See the difference? If rarely ever, a muslim attacking non-muslim is posted, even then it is not a direct news piece, but a tangential, related news about the incident.

Non-muslims are mistaken if they think that inside their countries, they are more protected. Even inside their own countries, we are more protected than non-muslims. Islam truly is invincible, alhamdullilah.
Forgot to mention - Curses be upon donald trump! He is iblis. He is the thorn in the flesh for muslims. I urge all highly intelligent leftist americans to oppose trump and try to overthrow him. If he gets his way, he may well be able to diminish significantly---although not eliminate---the power of islam and muslims in america. We must not let that happen!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Muslim scum

Regina, Canada

#12 18 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
<quoted text>

Forgot to mention - Curses be upon donald trump! He is iblis. He is the thorn in the flesh for muslims. I urge all highly intelligent leftist americans to oppose trump and try to overthrow him. If he gets his way, he may well be able to diminish significantly---although not eliminate---the power of islam and muslims in america. We must not let that happen!
Ha ha ha

Muslim scum is getting what they deserve!

THROW THE TRASH OUT.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Islam wins _ thanks to us

Auckland, New Zealand

#13 17 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
Forgot to mention - Curses be upon donald trump! He is iblis. He is the thorn in the flesh for muslims. I urge all highly intelligent leftist americans to oppose trump and try to overthrow him. If he gets his way, he may well be able to diminish significantly---although not eliminate---the power of islam and muslims in america. We must not let that happen!
Considering the average non-muslime here has a one digit IQ, there are probably only one or two posters who understand your message.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Faith Michigan

“Police Lives Matter”

Since: Jun 16

4,893

Michigan

#14 17 hrs ago
Under the bomb-sights of our Crusader warplanes is as close as filthy muslims should be allowed to get to aircraft.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Old Pom

“Tell it as it is.”

Since: Jun 12

6,292

Toorak, Australia

#15 17 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
<quoted text>

Just to give you an example of your brilliant media - On this topix website itself, you will never, ever see news, in the news section, about muslims committing terrorism, or muslims attacking non-muslims.

But the moment non-muslims do anything to muslims, like in the article above - It is immediately posted in the news section of topix. Even pushing and shouting at muslims, is regarded as important news and posted in the news section here.

See the difference? If rarely ever, a muslim attacking non-muslim is posted, even then it is not a direct news piece, but a tangential, related news about the incident.

Non-muslims are mistaken if they think that inside their countries, they are more protected. Even inside their own countries, we are more protected than non-muslims. Islam truly is invincible, alhamdullilah.
Unfortunately you are correct, but let us see how long it is till the tide reverses.
You will have noticed there is a marked change, with even some who were classed as left wing starting to question, even oppose, the current situation.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#18 14 hrs ago
Qasim Muhammad wrote:
Praise be upon this leftist mainstream media of the west. They are our greatest allies. Do you know, how I know that islam will win?

- Non-muslims themselves will imprison this non-muslim, for attacking the muslima.

Non-muslims themselves fight for us muslims! How intelligent they are! How can islam possibly lose and not win? Inshallah, islam will prevail over the west.
Is it even possible the lying MSM, if there is any, would lie for you. Would you even lie about attacks to get the ignorant to believe it is so?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

