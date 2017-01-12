Here's Why Lindsay Lohan's Fans Thought She Was Converting To Islam
If you spent your long weekend scratching your head about Lindsay Lohan's Instagram, you're not alone. Last week, fans noticed something peculiar: the actress had wiped all photos from the account and updated her bio to include a translation of the Arabic phrase "Alaikum salam," meaning "Peace be unto you."
