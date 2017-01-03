Has Janet Jackson secretly become a M...

Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim following birth of her first baby?

There are 1 comment on the Daily Mail story from 2 hrs ago, titled Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim following birth of her first baby?. In it, Daily Mail reports that:

EXCLUSIVE: BeyoncA©'s 'Becky with the good hair' songwriter finds her missing brother living 3,000 miles from home on the streets of LA - after recognizing him at bus stop 16 YEARS after he vanished Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim? As the once raunchy star has her first baby at 50 there's good reason to believe the rumours that she has converted to the religion of her Qatari multi-millionaire husband Even by the standards of one of pop music's most enduring stars, it's been an impressive new chart entry for Janet Jackson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,277

Location hidden
#1 50 min ago
As far as I know, she converted to Islam upon her marriage.

Now, at 50, she had her first child.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 19 min DaniEl 507,098
News Reza Aslan On Why America Needs A Muslim 'Moder... 44 min Marie-Luise_J 2
I love Muslim men 3 hr Ramit inma ashole 10
Sex slavery in Roman empire 6 hr Khan 3
america's birth defect - racism 6 hr Khan 5
Sunni TOM's Lawyer Urges Him To Plea Bargain. 7 hr Tom Tunasmell 9
The most despised poster 7 hr Tom Tunasmell 26
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC