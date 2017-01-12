Has actor Lindsay Lohan converted to ...

Has actor Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?

There are 1 comment on the DNA India story from 8 hrs ago, titled Has actor Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?. In it, DNA India reports that:

Controversial actor Lindsay Lohan recently scrubbed clean her Twitter and Instagram accounts and posted the message "Alaikum Salam" on Instagram, leading to speculation that the actor may have converted to Islam. In 2015, Lindsay Lohan had faced backlash after being pictured with a Quran in her hands.

Keep her

Regina, Canada

#1 7 hrs ago
A brain dead zombie coverts to Islam?

It's all the Muslims can attract..

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

