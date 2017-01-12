Has actor Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?
There are 1 comment on the DNA India story from 8 hrs ago, titled Has actor Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?. In it, DNA India reports that:
Controversial actor Lindsay Lohan recently scrubbed clean her Twitter and Instagram accounts and posted the message "Alaikum Salam" on Instagram, leading to speculation that the actor may have converted to Islam. In 2015, Lindsay Lohan had faced backlash after being pictured with a Quran in her hands.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at DNA India.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 7 hrs ago
A brain dead zombie coverts to Islam?
It's all the Muslims can attract..
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|15 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|22 min
|HistoriJian
|507,732
|Pay tax or not allowed to vote.
|1 hr
|Old Pom
|1
|The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party c...
|1 hr
|Hungary
|1
|Islam is a disease of the mind (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Lilly
|26
|The dhimmis of Germany
|1 hr
|Lilly
|2
|How we learned to bridge our faiths after 9/11
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC