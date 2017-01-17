Govt has no business dabbling into religious activities - Sheikh Ahmad
C hief Missioner, Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad has said government has no business dabbling into religious activities, adding that the position of religious leaders whether in Christianity or Islam is for life and cannot be determined by any regulation.
