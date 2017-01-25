Gonzaga Religious Studies Lecture Jan. 30 by Jonathan Brown Addresses Islam, Interreligious Dialogue
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jonathan Brown, the Alwaleed bin Talal Chair of Islamic Civilization in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, will discuss, "Why Shouldn't I Think There's a Problem with Islam?" in a free, public lecture at 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Gonzaga University's Hemmingson Center Ballroom.
