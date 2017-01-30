Fox's Shep Smith blasts Trump's trave...

Fox's Shep Smith blasts Trump's travel ban for giving...

6 hrs ago

Fox News host Shepard Smith reports on North Carolina's bid to reinstate its voter ID law on Aug. 31, 2016. Opening up a discussion on the blow-back from President Donald Trump's executive action that banned Syrian refugees from the U.S. and placed heavy restrictions on travelers from Muslim-majority countries, Fox News host Shep Smith accused Trump of playing into the hands of Middle Eastern terrorists.

