Fighting intolerance: The challenge f...

Fighting intolerance: The challenge facing Indonesia's moderate Muslims

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 min Faith Michigan 507,312
Conquer west without wars-we produce more babies. (Nov '10) 15 min We Will Lose 20
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap 1 hr PAYBACK 8
america's birth defect - racism 1 hr Rosewater 19
Mrs. Angela Merkel will be re-elected, later th... 1 hr Rosewater 4
Donald Trump: Disaster to America (Oct '15) 1 hr Singaporean n pro... 48
News Amid unrest toward Muslims, 'Day of solidarity'... 1 hr The future of the... 9
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,305

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC