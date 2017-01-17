Festival Place presents Ali Hassan

Festival Place presents Ali Hassan

20 hrs ago

Ali Hassan is a stand-up comic and actor as well as the host of Laugh Out Loud on CBC Radio and SiriusXM, on which he wrangles top Canadian comedians for a listenership of over 1 million people. As a father of four, Ali Hassan is well versed in dodging difficult questions.

