Federal judge says NJ town discriminated against Muslims trying to build mosque
There are 24 comments on the WKXW-FM Trenton story from Sunday, titled Federal judge says NJ town discriminated against Muslims trying to build mosque. In it, WKXW-FM Trenton reports that:
A church by any other name is still a house of worship - and that includes a mosque, a federal court has ruled. A federal judge on Saturday said township officials violated federal law and discriminated against a Muslim group that's been trying to build a mosque in the Liberty Corner neighborhood.
Slough, UK
#1 Sunday
Thank God there is still people with a brain and a heart in the US.
Athens, Greece
#2 Sunday
See? Non-muslims themselves are the greatest warriors FOR islam. Non-muslims themselves want islam to prevail.
Very well then. Islam's dominion it shall be.
PS - I would look great in a burqa!
Slough, UK
#4 Sunday
You got that right, Faith !
This is the reality on the ground, barred the few like Kevin Crehan who end up stiff in a morgue's refrigerated drawer anyway.
Germany
#5 Sunday
I think my wristwatch came off inside your dirtChute.
Please look for it next time you are probing yourself.
Thx.
Netherlands
#6 Sunday
Another disgusting attempt by Muslims to stop discussion of Islam and the fascists PCs in New Jersey.
Slough, UK
#7 Sunday
Are you financing your drug addiction by selling both your body and your soul or are you just parasitizing on your parents ?
I bet you don't mind animal porn if the money is fine, huh ?
#8 Sunday
You need to STHU before I wipe Rabbeen'ass with your face. Got it?
Since: Apr 13
1,273
Location hidden
#9 Sunday
A mosque is no church. Churches do not store weapons.
Regina, Canada
#10 Sunday
I wonder how many churches exist in the Middle East...those that haven't been destroyed I mean.
United States
#11 Sunday
They house plenty of pedofiles, though.
#12 Yesterday
Why don't you use my new moniker TOM? Or maybe you're SCARED to.
#13 Yesterday
Why do you even care, simian subspecies ?
Shouldn't you be scavenging for bananas or something, simian subspecies ?
#14 15 hrs ago
You don't want me to really care TOM. You would be really butthurt if I did. And use your own material TOM. Give up the family practice of stealing what ain't your's.
#15 14 hrs ago
Stop the mosque now. Islam is evil and murderous . Muhammad teaches beheading and raping the innocent , Muhammad teaches to destroy and kill, stop everything associated with Allah Muhammad 72 virgin asses now
Israel
#16 13 hrs ago
Get your burkas folks. You're gonna look real pretty.
Worldwide Islam?
Revelation 20:4 Then I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received his mark on their foreheads or on their hands.
God has ways of getting people's attention.
#17 12 hrs ago
Political correctness is not a trait that we have acquired out of nowhere. Political correctness is the product of our own constitution.
Our constitution dictates - 1] Everyone is equal 2] No one can be discriminated against 3] Religious freedom must be upheld.
Political correctness states - Everyone is equal, no one can be discriminated against, religious freedom must be upheld.
We cannot discriminate against muslims, no matter how much they bomb us.
We cannot treat muslims unequally, no matter how much they hate, terrorize and sabotage us.
We cannot outlaw islam, no matter how much it subverts our culture and our civilization.
All because of our own constitution and laws. If you want to thank someone for political correctness, thank our constitution.
Since: Apr 13
1,273
Location hidden
#18 8 hrs ago
Erdogan wants to switch the former church, which is now a museum, the Hagia Sofia, back to mosque. His Diyanet is working on it at high speed.
http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/201...
#19 8 hrs ago
Ya need to shut the fck up cuz yeraslut !
Netherlands
#20 7 hrs ago
Yes that is very sad. They close Churches, they burn them, they change them to evil mosques with out any protest from Western countries. No one stands up for the right of Christians not even the new PC Pope. If Muslims are refused permission to build one of their million mosques, or some one greased it with pork meat or graffiti is painted on it the Western countries will shout out loud of fascism and Nazism or as what happened to the brave Christians of Serbia, they will bomb them and lie to their people on how they saved Europe from fascism. Refusing Turkey or Arabs to build more mosques is seen as fascism but if Turkey or Arabs refuse the building of one Church or change the old Churches to museums or mosques it Is called democracy by western traitors.
Netherlands
#21 5 hrs ago
We too change them ... into brothels and drug-smoking dens.
Well, at least that's profitable.
