Federal judge says NJ town discrimina...

Federal judge says NJ town discriminated against Muslims trying to build mosque

There are 24 comments on the WKXW-FM Trenton story from Sunday, titled Federal judge says NJ town discriminated against Muslims trying to build mosque. In it, WKXW-FM Trenton reports that:

A church by any other name is still a house of worship - and that includes a mosque, a federal court has ruled. A federal judge on Saturday said township officials violated federal law and discriminated against a Muslim group that's been trying to build a mosque in the Liberty Corner neighborhood.

george whyte

Slough, UK

#1 Sunday
Thank God there is still people with a brain and a heart in the US.

Faith

Athens, Greece

#2 Sunday
See? Non-muslims themselves are the greatest warriors FOR islam. Non-muslims themselves want islam to prevail.

Very well then. Islam's dominion it shall be.

PS - I would look great in a burqa!

george whyte

Slough, UK

#4 Sunday
You got that right, Faith !

This is the reality on the ground, barred the few like Kevin Crehan who end up stiff in a morgue's refrigerated drawer anyway.

Mercy

Germany

#5 Sunday
I think my wristwatch came off inside your dirtChute.
Please look for it next time you are probing yourself.
Thx.

Wake up

Netherlands

#6 Sunday
Another disgusting attempt by Muslims to stop discussion of Islam and the fascists PCs in New Jersey.

george whyte

Slough, UK

#7 Sunday
Wake up wrote:
Another disgusting attempt by Muslims to stop discussion of Islam and the fascists PCs in New Jersey.
Are you financing your drug addiction by selling both your body and your soul or are you just parasitizing on your parents ?

I bet you don't mind animal porn if the money is fine, huh ?

RitaY RasulAllah

Austin, TX

#8 Sunday
george whyte wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you financing your drug addiction by selling both your body and your soul or are you just parasitizing on your parents ?

I bet you don't mind animal porn if the money is fine, huh ?
You need to STHU before I wipe Rabbeen'ass with your face. Got it?

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,273

Location hidden
#9 Sunday
A mosque is no church. Churches do not store weapons.

None

Regina, Canada

#10 Sunday
I wonder how many churches exist in the Middle East...those that haven't been destroyed I mean.

PATUSA

United States

#11 Sunday
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
A mosque is no church.
Churches do not store weapons.
They house plenty of pedofiles, though.

RitaY RasulAllah

Austin, TX

#12 Yesterday
PATUSA wrote:
<quoted text>

They house plenty of pedofiles, though.
Why don't you use my new moniker TOM? Or maybe you're SCARED to.
NATIVE _ TEXAN

North Richland Hills, TX

#13 Yesterday
RitaY RasulAllah wrote:
Why don't you use my new moniker TOM?
Or maybe you're SCARED to.
Why do you even care, simian subspecies ?

Shouldn't you be scavenging for bananas or something, simian subspecies ?
RitaY RasulAllah

Austin, TX

#14 15 hrs ago
NATIVE _ TEXAN wrote:
<quoted text>

Why do you even care, simian subspecies ?

Shouldn't you be scavenging for bananas or something, simian subspecies ?
You don't want me to really care TOM. You would be really butthurt if I did. And use your own material TOM. Give up the family practice of stealing what ain't your's.
Moses Kestenbaum ODA

Monroe, NY

#15 14 hrs ago
Stop the mosque now. Islam is evil and murderous . Muhammad teaches beheading and raping the innocent , Muhammad teaches to destroy and kill, stop everything associated with Allah Muhammad 72 virgin asses now

Moshe

Israel

#16 13 hrs ago
Get your burkas folks. You're gonna look real pretty.

Worldwide Islam?

Revelation 20:4 Then I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received his mark on their foreheads or on their hands.

God has ways of getting people's attention.

Gary

Atlanta, GA

#17 12 hrs ago
Political correctness is not a trait that we have acquired out of nowhere. Political correctness is the product of our own constitution.
Our constitution dictates - 1] Everyone is equal 2] No one can be discriminated against 3] Religious freedom must be upheld.
Political correctness states - Everyone is equal, no one can be discriminated against, religious freedom must be upheld.
We cannot discriminate against muslims, no matter how much they bomb us.
We cannot treat muslims unequally, no matter how much they hate, terrorize and sabotage us.
We cannot outlaw islam, no matter how much it subverts our culture and our civilization.
All because of our own constitution and laws. If you want to thank someone for political correctness, thank our constitution.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,273

Location hidden
#18 8 hrs ago
None wrote:
I wonder how many churches exist in the Middle East...those that haven't been destroyed I mean.
Erdogan wants to switch the former church, which is now a museum, the Hagia Sofia, back to mosque. His Diyanet is working on it at high speed.

http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/201...

Pomp

Newark, NJ

#19 8 hrs ago
Ya need to shut the fck up cuz yeraslut !

Sad

Netherlands

#20 7 hrs ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
<quoted text>

Erdogan wants to switch the former church, which is now a museum, the Hagia Sofia, back to mosque. His Diyanet is working on it at high speed.

http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/201...
Yes that is very sad. They close Churches, they burn them, they change them to evil mosques with out any protest from Western countries. No one stands up for the right of Christians not even the new PC Pope. If Muslims are refused permission to build one of their million mosques, or some one greased it with pork meat or graffiti is painted on it the Western countries will shout out loud of fascism and Nazism or as what happened to the brave Christians of Serbia, they will bomb them and lie to their people on how they saved Europe from fascism. Refusing Turkey or Arabs to build more mosques is seen as fascism but if Turkey or Arabs refuse the building of one Church or change the old Churches to museums or mosques it Is called democracy by western traitors.

For a muslim-free world

Netherlands

#21 5 hrs ago
Sad wrote:
Yes that is very sad.
They close Churches, they burn them, they change them ...
We too change them ... into brothels and drug-smoking dens.
Well, at least that's profitable.

