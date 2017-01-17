Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump team calls for ban on 'fascistic Islam'
Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the anti-migrant and anti-EU Freedom Party FPOE, gestures during a news conference after the presidential election in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. CREDIT: AP Photo/Ronald Zak Austria's Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache, addressing a crowd of thousands on Saturday, called for a ban on "Muslim symbols" and "fascistic Islam," and likened the religion of 1.6 billion people to the Nazi party.
#1 19 hrs ago
From the day that islam has blessed this earth, it has brought nothing but peace and love and harmony.
Just you wait till our leftist allies get a hold of this. Left-wingers love islam and left-wingers love muslims. They will never let islam be criminalized. They will fight to death, to defend the extraordinarily peaceful islam, and they will help us make islam prevail over europe.
I personally look forward to seeing the non-muslim leftists embrace islam. Islam will conquer europe, thanks to our leftist brothers and sisters, inshallah.
