Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from Muslima
There are 2 comments on the ThinkProgress story from 12 hrs ago, titled Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from Muslima. In it, ThinkProgress reports that:
A massive, diverse coalition of faith groups and clergy are condemning President Donald Trump this week, saying his forthcoming executive order barring entry to refugees and immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries represents an assault on religious freedom. Trump is expected to sign the order on Thursday, making good on a tweaked version of his promise to ban Muslims from entering the country.
"Police Lives Matter"
Since: Jun 16
4,807
Michigan
#1 11 hrs ago
I hope I.C.E. reads this article. These subversive degenerates should be under investigation for aiding and abetting criminals.
#2 11 hrs ago
If you would like to report illegal aliens, please call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at 1-866-DHS-2ICE . They will need to know names, locations (either work place or residence) and any other specific information you can provide. Visit www.ice.gov for more information.
We all must do our part to help clean up America.
