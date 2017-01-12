'Everyone will be Muslim because of o...

'Everyone will be Muslim because of our stupidity': Catholic leader ...

Read more: Daily Mail

'Everyone will be Muslim because of our stupidity': Catholic leader says Europe will become an Islamic state because of the migrant crisis An important figure in the Catholic church has warned that everyone in Italy will 'soon be Muslim' due to the country's 'stupidity'. Italian Archbishop, Monsignor Carlo Liberati, said that the growing number of Muslim migrants in Europe and increasing secularism will lead to Islam becoming the continent's foremost religion.

