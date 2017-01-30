EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trump threat
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 5 hrs ago, titled EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trump threat. In it, Reuters reports that:
European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the state funeral of former German President Roman Herzog in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2017. European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Russia, China and radical Islam among threats to Europe and called on Europeans to stick together to avoid domination by three other continental powers.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
How about Europeans are fed up with these traitors and start to rally against THEM parasites!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sadiq Khan may resign as mayor of London over T...
|2 min
|Faith Michigan
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|DaniEl
|509,859
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|11 min
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Alexandre Bissonnette a PATRIOT ?
|25 min
|islam is a sick i...
|4
|I read Quran and fell in love with it.
|34 min
|PSYCHO NUTCASE MU...
|25
|Mohammed: Burn People Alive? (Feb '08)
|35 min
|Servant of Allah SWT
|547
|Islamic State rule sparks a backlash against Islam
|36 min
|fvbhs
|1
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|6 hr
|Brexit
|110
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC