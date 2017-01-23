Egypt's el-Sissi says he is alarmed b...

Egypt's el-Sissi says he is alarmed by high divorce rates

Egypt's president said Tuesday he was alarmed by his country's high divorce rate, suggesting a ground-breaking legislation to delegalize divorces verbally declared by Muslim men to their spouses, the latest foray by the general-turned-president into thorny social and cultural issues in the most populous Arab nation. In a televised address during a ceremony marking Police Day, President Abdel-Fatteh el-Sissi said he has recently learned from the head of the state Statistics Bureau that about 40 percent of Egypt's 900,000 annual marriages end in divorce after five years.

