Editorial: GOP leaders need to stand ...

Editorial: GOP leaders need to stand up to Trump on bizarre immigration policy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The ban on travelers from seven primarily Muslim countries and the chaos that ensued at airports across the the United States over the weekend have called the question. made statements both cogent and passionate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I read Quran and fell in love with it. 28 min Khan 21
Feminists chant Allahu Akbar - Must watch 1 hr sfjn 1
Muslims want to repeat Medina in Europe,USA wit... 2 hr Dawn of Reality 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr J_a_n 509,780
News The Christian God loves sexual immorality 2 hr Alvah 11
News Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi... 3 hr Bombardier 6
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 3 hr Joel 256,402
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 6 hr Autistic mormon 101
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC