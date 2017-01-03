Don't take bank loans, Allah forbids ...

Don't take bank loans, Allah forbids it, Imam tells Katsina workers

There are 1 comment on the Vanguard story from Saturday, titled Don't take bank loans, Allah forbids it, Imam tells Katsina workers. In it, Vanguard reports that:

The Chief Imam of the Katsina state owned Al-Qalam University, Sheikh Abubakar Maikano, has called on civil servants in Katsina to reject the usury loans secured for them by the Nigeria Labor Congress . Maikano, made the call while delivering a Friday sermon.

Clueless Allah

Regina, Canada

#1 Saturday
Allah is obviously ignorant of basic economics.

No wonder the Muslim world is so backwards.

