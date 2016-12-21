Don't contort the meaning of yoga
The new year has just begun and already the trolls have brought their knives out. This time, their target was cricketer Muhammad Kaif, who posted four pictures of himself doing the Surya Namaskar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Nina
|506,895
|Excuse me?is this an anti-islamic forum? (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|west is best
|894
|Would Muslims and nonmuslim agree on this?
|1 hr
|Muslims and nonmu...
|1
|Alan Dershowitz: I'll Resign From the Democrati...
|2 hr
|BobbyCox
|5
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|2 hr
|Akahito
|9
|Drops of Water Wear Away the Stone
|2 hr
|Longlive Georgios
|2
|WHY Arab ALLAH when he MAKE MISTAKES?he Can ANN...
|2 hr
|Longlive Georgios
|12
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC