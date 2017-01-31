Couillard says Quebec has 'demons' but is an open and loving...
The deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque could serve as a watershed moment in the sometimes tense debate in the province over race and religion, Premier Philippe Couillard said Tuesday. Couillard acknowledged the province has its "demons" in terms of attitudes toward Muslims and that "xenophobia, racism and exclusion" are present in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|2 min
|RuffnReddy
|383
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|5 min
|Brexit
|147
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|509,972
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|32 min
|Ampman
|40
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|55 min
|Frogface Kate
|73
|Islamic State rule sparks a backlash against Islam
|1 hr
|bb55k
|5
|Sadiq Khan may resign as mayor of London over T...
|1 hr
|PSYCHO NUTCASE MU...
|21
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC