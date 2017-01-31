Couillard says Quebec has 'demons' bu...

Couillard says Quebec has 'demons' but is an open and loving...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

The deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque could serve as a watershed moment in the sometimes tense debate in the province over race and religion, Premier Philippe Couillard said Tuesday. Couillard acknowledged the province has its "demons" in terms of attitudes toward Muslims and that "xenophobia, racism and exclusion" are present in the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 2 min RuffnReddy 383
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 5 min Brexit 147
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Rudolpho Laspari 509,972
News Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si... 32 min Ampman 40
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 55 min Frogface Kate 73
News Islamic State rule sparks a backlash against Islam 1 hr bb55k 5
Sadiq Khan may resign as mayor of London over T... 1 hr PSYCHO NUTCASE MU... 21
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC