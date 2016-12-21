Cory Bernardi and George Christensen to attend dinner for anti-Islam group
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would Muslims and nonmuslim agree on this?
|14 min
|blake
|3
|All Muslims please enter here..... (Jan '07)
|18 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|602
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|506,911
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|1 hr
|Gary
|16
|An American Mosque
|1 hr
|Mark
|1
|Are Muslims useless?
|1 hr
|Mark
|3
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|1 hr
|Taher
|1,162
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC