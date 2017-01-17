Coping with suicide from the Islamic ...

Coping with suicide from the Islamic perspective

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

NOWADAYS, suicide is a phenomenon that is rife in our society. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as "the act or an instance of taking one's own life voluntarily and intentionally especially by a person of years of discretion and of sound mind".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why prophet mohammad having sex with a dead woman? (Aug '09) 34 min The Truth 306
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 56 min DaniEl 507,769
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Joel 256,359
Why do Hindus eat cow shit? 1 hr Khan 13
Why do muslims eat pig shit? 2 hr Abdullah Al-pigsht 3
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... 3 hr Dont like it either 2
News Has actor Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam? 3 hr Prophet Aisha 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC