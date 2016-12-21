Commie Van Jones: Radical Leftists Are The New Leaders Of The Democrat Party [VIDEO]
It was literally a red letter day when commie Van Jones got kicked out of the Obama administration. Glenn Beck had a lot to do with that, but the real force behind Van Jones getting the boot was my colleague and friend Trevor Loudon, who has done extensive research into Van Jones' communist and radical ties.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|506,962
|Cory Bernardi and George Christensen to attend ...
|2 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|3 hr
|True Tamil Tiger
|16
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|3 hr
|Jerry
|24
|One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity
|3 hr
|macky
|33
|Bacon on mosque offender dies in prison
|5 hr
|MUSLIMs R HORNYra...
|23
|Excuse me?is this an anti-islamic forum? (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|895
