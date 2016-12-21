Commie Van Jones: Radical Leftists Ar...

Commie Van Jones: Radical Leftists Are The New Leaders Of The Democrat Party [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Right Wing News

It was literally a red letter day when commie Van Jones got kicked out of the Obama administration. Glenn Beck had a lot to do with that, but the real force behind Van Jones getting the boot was my colleague and friend Trevor Loudon, who has done extensive research into Van Jones' communist and radical ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith Michigan 506,962
News Cory Bernardi and George Christensen to attend ... 2 hr Rosa_Winkel 2
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 3 hr True Tamil Tiger 16
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... 3 hr Jerry 24
News One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity 3 hr macky 33
Bacon on mosque offender dies in prison 5 hr MUSLIMs R HORNYra... 23
Excuse me?is this an anti-islamic forum? (Apr '08) 6 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 895
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,954

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC