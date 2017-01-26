City gathers to support Muslim community
There are 3 comments on the Davis Enterprise story from 14 hrs ago, titled City gathers to support Muslim community. In it, Davis Enterprise reports that:
On the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning entry to the United States to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, residents of Davis turned out by the hundreds to support their Muslim neighbors and friends. The midday gathering in Central Park on Friday was organized by Davis resident Kate Mellon-Anibaba and the Davis Phoenix Coalition in the wake of last weekend's vandalism at the Islamic Center of Davis.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
How about that ..... a city of perverts supporting a religion of perverts.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
In Russia we go by same playbook.
Good Job Comrade
|
#3 4 hrs ago
All this Anglo American merciless mayhem and killings of Muslims started in Iraq, and bombed about half a million iraqs to death. The attack on Iraq was totally unjustified and based on poor intelligence.
Majority of America is still a compassionate country and I am hoping they would realize their mistakes, and adopt a more constructive policy to fix the damage they have done.
The extremist Zionist and Hindus are also in the forefront to spread and promote the anti Muslim hatred in the world. They have violated the basic human rights and human dignity of the unarmed civilians of Palestinian and Kashmiri people.
God is the Super power and HE is watching everything.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Faith Michigan
|509,305
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|3 min
|MUZZPOCALYPSE
|44
|100 questions, if i have a good answer for all ... (Dec '06)
|17 min
|Dawn of Reality
|1,789
|If Jihadis are unislamic, muslims must agree Tr...
|34 min
|Dawn of Reality
|3
|The Christian God loves sexual immorality
|40 min
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Mohammed was not a pedophile? Ha Ha Ha ha. (Mar '15)
|50 min
|Dawn of Reality
|10
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,396
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC