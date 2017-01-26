City gathers to support Muslim community

City gathers to support Muslim community

Davis Enterprise story from 14 hrs ago, titled City gathers to support Muslim community. In it, Davis Enterprise reports that:

On the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning entry to the United States to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, residents of Davis turned out by the hundreds to support their Muslim neighbors and friends. The midday gathering in Central Park on Friday was organized by Davis resident Kate Mellon-Anibaba and the Davis Phoenix Coalition in the wake of last weekend's vandalism at the Islamic Center of Davis.

BuildTheWall

Knoxville, TN

#1 10 hrs ago
How about that ..... a city of perverts supporting a religion of perverts.

Vladimir Puty Putin

Las Vegas, NV

#2 8 hrs ago
BuildTheWall wrote:
How about that ..... a city of perverts supporting a religion of perverts.
In Russia we go by same playbook.

Good Job Comrade

Khan

Dallas, TX

#3 4 hrs ago
Vladimir Puty Putin wrote:
<quoted text>

In Russia we go by same playbook.

Good Job Comrade
All this Anglo American merciless mayhem and killings of Muslims started in Iraq, and bombed about half a million iraqs to death. The attack on Iraq was totally unjustified and based on poor intelligence.

Majority of America is still a compassionate country and I am hoping they would realize their mistakes, and adopt a more constructive policy to fix the damage they have done.

The extremist Zionist and Hindus are also in the forefront to spread and promote the anti Muslim hatred in the world. They have violated the basic human rights and human dignity of the unarmed civilians of Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

God is the Super power and HE is watching everything.
Chicago, IL

