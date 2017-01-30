Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam pol slams a hypocricya of US visa ban critics
Citing Arab countries' bans on allowing in Israelis, the Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders called critics of the U.S. visa ban "hypocrites." Wilders, whose rightist Party for Freedom has been leading in five major polls conducted this month ahead of the March general elections, on Sunday made the assertion about President Donald Trump's 90-day suspension of allowing in most travelers from seven predominantly-Muslim countries, including Iran.
