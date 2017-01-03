Christmas message leads to death threats, police case in Pakistan
A Christmas message calling for prayers for those charged under Pakistan's blasphemy laws has led to death threats against the son of a provincial governor killed five years ago for criticising the same laws. The case highlights the continuing influence in Pakistan of Muslim hardliners who praise violence in the name of defending Islam, despite a government vow to crack down on religious extremism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excuse me?is this an anti-islamic forum? (Apr '08)
|16 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|895
|The most despised poster
|18 min
|True
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|19 min
|Faith Michigan
|506,941
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|20 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|21
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|32 min
|HughBe
|256,232
|One Muslim's Conversion to Christianity
|53 min
|True Christian wi...
|31
|Islam is IMMORTAL
|56 min
|Nativity
|13
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC