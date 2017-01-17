Can the Simple Act of Writing Bring M...

Can the Simple Act of Writing Bring Muslims and Jews Closer Together?

I am a longtime believer in the power of writing by hand, but it took a museum exhibit in a converted mosque in Beersheba, Israel, to teach me that the bridge among Chinese culture, the Islamic world and Western civilization was made of paper. Two thousand years ago, paper was invented in China, and it reached the Muslim world through Chinese prisoners of war captured in 751 C.E. Paper-making knowledge then made its way to Iraq, Syria and North Africa, so the paper in my hands is evidence of the Muslim world's move from the Middle East to North Africa to Europe.

