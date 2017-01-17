Caernarfon man's anti-Islam Facebook posts gun licence row
North Wales Police claimed Owen Jones, 52, of Caernarfon, Gwynedd, was not fit to hold a firearms certificate after officers looked at his profile. The hearing was told a senior police officer regarded the posts as "highly offensive", prompting the licence to be revoked.
