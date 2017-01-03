There are on the The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine story from Monday, titled Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony in Downtown Rangoon. In it, The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine reports that:

Around 100 people attended the ceremony at the YMCA on 45th Street, organized by the Ulama Islam organization to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birthday. It was intended to last five hours, but was called off after just 30 minutes.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.