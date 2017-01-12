Biswa Ijtema: Akheri Munajat of first phase today
The first phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second largest Muslim congregation after the Hajj, is going to end today with the Akheri Munajat seeking spiritual well-being and welfare of the Muslim Ummah. Noted Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Saad from India is expected to lead the munajat starting between 10:00am and 11:00am, said the Ijtema organisers.
