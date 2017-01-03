Beyond Sacred: Voices of Muslim Identity
Performers Tiffany Yasmin Abdelghani, Ferdous Dehqan, Kadin Herring, Amir Khafagy, and Maha Syed Beyond Sacred: Voices of Muslim Identity is an interview-based theatre production by Ping Chong + Company exploring the diverse experiences of young Muslim New Yorkers. The five participants in Beyond Sacred vary in many ways, but share the common experience of coming of age in a post-9/11 New York City, at a time of increasing Islamophobia.
