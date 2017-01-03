Bernards leaders cling to costly anti-mosque bias | Editorial
Mohammad Ali Chaudry, president of the local Islamic Society, on a property where it wanted to build a mosque. After blocking the building of a mosque and getting rebuked by a federal judge for discrimination, officials in Bernards have not agreed to settle this case, to avoid what could be a multi-million-dollar judgment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump: Disaster to America (Oct '15)
|44 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|52
|Sex slavery in Roman empire
|2 hr
|Well Well
|12
|america's birth defect - racism
|2 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|MUQ2
|256,287
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|507,390
|I love Muslim men
|2 hr
|Well Well
|23
|ILLITERATE MoHAMmad d SON of Pagan Father ABD a...
|2 hr
|MUSLIMs R ILLTERA...
|1
|Amid unrest toward Muslims, 'Day of solidarity'...
|10 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC