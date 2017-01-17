Behind Bhangar unrest: Ultra-Left outfit, intel failure, TMC turf war

The protest over land acquisition for a power project in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, which took a violent turn Tuesday and left two persons dead and several policemen injured, had been simmering for over a year. But in a state where the government proudly flaunts its 'land bank' and a pro-people land acquisition policy, and where the decline of the Opposition has been swift, everyone is asking only one question: Who are these protesters? That violence erupted days before the state's flagship Global Summit hasn't helped matters.

