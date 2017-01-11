Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Muslim graffiti
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Tuesday, titled Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Muslim graffiti. In it, NJ.com reports that:
BAYONNE - A local pastor's home was vandalized over the weekend with anti-Muslim graffiti, marking the second such incident involving Islamophobic hate speech in Bayonne since October. The graffiti, which reads "F-- Islam," was spray painted directly below signs in the window of Joseph Basile's home on Avenue A that read "Save Bayonne" and "Stop the Mosque."
Belgrade, Serbia
#1 Yesterday
All this naziphobic, islamophobic, fascismphobic hate makes me want to puke on my peaceful muslim suit.
Leftist comrades, where are you? Show us your revulsion at this affront to the ultra-peaceful religion of islam and help us make islam dominate over america, alhamdullilah.
