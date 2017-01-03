Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences
Police vehicles are parked outside the Al A'ali Grand Mosque where joint Sunni and Shiites prayers are to be held to show solidarity and co-existence between the two sects of Islam, ahead of Friday prayers in Al Ali south of Manama, July 3, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|21 min
|Old Pom
|4
|fraud and lies of dr zakir naik (May '15)
|2 hr
|mdwill
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|uyan
|507,392
|Donald Trump: Disaster to America (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Old Pom
|53
|Sex slavery in Roman empire
|2 hr
|Marco the atheist
|13
|america's birth defect - racism
|5 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|MUQ2
|256,287
|Amid unrest toward Muslims, 'Day of solidarity'...
|13 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC