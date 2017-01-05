Ayad Akhtar's the Who & the What Gets Extension; Huntington Receives $40,000 Dollar Grant
The Huntington Theatre Company presents the provocative and moving drama The Who & the What by Ayad Akhtar , the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the blockbuster hit Disgraced, and directed by Huntington's associate producer M. Bevin O'Gara . Performances now run March 31 - In The Who & the What , brilliant novelist Zarina is writing about women and Islam when she meets Eli, a young convert who bridges the gap between her modern life and traditional heritage.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Mosque of Sana'a, in Yemen (Oct '07)
|43 min
|Rambir Malhotra
|21
|Apparently the Texan has heeded our command
|49 min
|Rambir Malhotra
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|54 min
|DaniEl
|507,164
|PATRIOT has gone BONKERS (Jun '13)
|57 min
|Rambir Malhotra
|146
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,148
|New Years party invite
|1 hr
|He hasnt posted t...
|22
|SHOCKING!Satanic Quran ADMITS that ALLAH is Sat... (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|340
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|1,190
