Ayad Akhtar's the Who & the What Gets Extension; Huntington Receives $40,000 Dollar Grant

The Huntington Theatre Company presents the provocative and moving drama The Who & the What by Ayad Akhtar , the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the blockbuster hit Disgraced, and directed by Huntington's associate producer M. Bevin O'Gara . Performances now run March 31 - In The Who & the What , brilliant novelist Zarina is writing about women and Islam when she meets Eli, a young convert who bridges the gap between her modern life and traditional heritage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.